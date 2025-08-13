Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Seatrium and Karpowership Team Up on Powerships and FSRU Conversions

Source: Seatrium
Seatrium has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Karpowership, a global energy company and the owner, operator, and builder of the world’s largest Powership (floating power plant) fleet.

Under the LOI, Seatrium will carry out the integration of four New Generation Powerships, with an option for two additional units. Karpowership will deliver the hulls and key equipment for the four Powerships to Seatrium Singapore, where integration works will begin in the first quarter of 2027.

Seatrium’s scope of work includes mechanical and electrical, equipment integration, mechanical completion, and pre-commissioning.

The collaboration reflects Seatrium’s growing role in the global floating power infrastructure space, supporting energy access in underserved regions and enabling flexible deployment of power assets that can be used for providing power to remote communities and industrial operations and supporting data centres.

The agreement also includes the conversion, life extension and repairs of three LNG carriers into floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs). This involves the installation of regasification modules, spread-mooring systems, and the integration of critical supporting systems such as cargo handling, offloading, utility, electrical, and automation systems.



