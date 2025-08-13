Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Halliburton to Deliver Well Simulation Services to ConocoPhillips

Source: Halliburton
ConocoPhillips Skandinavia has awarded Halliburton a contract to deliver comprehensive well stimulation services to improve well performance and reservoir productivity.

The contract spans five years and includes three optional extension periods.

Under the agreement, Tidewater vessel North Pomor will be transformed into an advanced stimulation vessel designed to deliver offshore well stimulation services in the North Sea. The improvements will include Octiv® digital fracturing services to maximize stimulation equipment performance and operational efficiency.

The OCTIV platform digitizes and automates workflows, information, and equipment across all aspects of the company’s fracture operations.

