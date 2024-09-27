Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Suncor Pleads Guilty to Charges for 2019 Terra Nova FPSO Injury Incident

Terra Nova FPSO (Photo: Suncor Energy)
Terra Nova FPSO (Photo: Suncor Energy)

Canada’s oil and gas producer Suncor Energy has pleaded guilty to the charges from the incident that took place in 2019, when a worker was injured following a fall from a ladder while conducting gas testing onboard the Terra Nova FPSO, in the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Area.

The first charge states that the time of the incident, the operator of the FPSO did not take all reasonable measures to ensure the health and safety of its employees and other individuals in compliance with he regulations, hereby committing an offence.

The second charge said that Suncor did not ensure that every employee entering into, exiting from, and occupying a confined space wore a safety harness that was securely attached to a lifeline that was attached to a secure anchor outside the confined space, which is also contrary to regulations.

A fine of $45,000 was imposed for each charge under the Accord Act for a total of $90,000.

In addition, Suncor was ordered to pay $20,000 to the College of the North Atlantic Health and Safety Management Program, according to Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (CNLOPB), regulator of petroleum-related activities in the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Area, which laid charges against Suncor in 2022.

Terra Nova is an oil field located offshore Newfoundland and Labrador approximately 350 km southeast of St. John's. The Terra Nova Partners are Suncor with the operating interest of 48%, Cenovus with 34% stake, and Murphy Oil Corporation holding the remaining 18%.

Late in 2023, Suncor Energy informed that the Terra Nova FPSO restarted production, following the completion of the Terra Nova Asset Life Extension project.

