OEG Nets Multi-Year Contract with Oil Major

OEG has secured a three-year contract with an international oil major to supply logistics equipment for its operations in North America.

The agreement includes optional extensions for up to five years, OEG said.

OEG will provide its cargo carrying units (CCUs), designed to meet international standards for quality and safety, to ensure a resilient and sustainable fleet that can meet operational demands. The full-service offering, which includes inspection, maintenance and replacement of the units when required, will be managed out of OEG’s yards in New Iberia, Port Fourchon, and Houston.

“This is an exciting win for OEG, and we look forward to leveraging our significant experience to support this customer in the region. This award reinforces the competence and professionalism of our team.

“The US offshore energy sector is experiencing increased activity, with new oil and gas discoveries and production milestones. With a global presence in over 65 countries, we have an extensive and versatile equipment fleet which is enhancing operational resilience and efficiency for our customers worldwide,” said Garett Gauthier, Regional Director for OEG’s logistics equipment division in North America.