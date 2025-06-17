SLB Rolls Out Sequestri Carbon Storage Tech Portfolio

Global energy technology company SLB has launched Sequestri carbon storage solutions, a comprehensive portfolio of technologies and services for accelerating safer and more economic carbon storage projects.

The Sequestri portfolio addresses the unique challenges of long-term carbon storage, providing tailored hardware and digital workflows that improve decision-making across the full carbon storage value chain, from site selection and planning to development, operations and monitoring.

The portfolio is anchored by a network of interconnected digital technologies and services for carbon storage that provide a robust foundation for analysis and prediction.

These end-to-end digital technologies harness more than 25 years of carbon capture and storage (CCS) project experience to help developers screen, rank, design, model, simulate and analyze every phase of the project lifecycle.

It also includes a range of technologies which have been specifically engineered and qualified for carbon storage applications, from subsurface safety valves and measurement tools to cementing systems, including SLB’s EverCRETE CO2-resistant cement system.

The Sequestri portfolio of carbon storage solutions, together with the SLB Capturi standard, modular carbon capture solutions, provide emitters and project developers with a full suite of complementary CCS solutions to enable decarbonization at scale from point of capture to permanent carbon storage.

“Advanced technology solutions have a crucial role to play in shifting the economics and safeguarding the integrity of carbon storage projects.

“The Sequestri portfolio offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that provide the precision, reliability and efficiency needed to advance carbon storage projects at every stage of their lifecycle - driving meaningful progress toward industrial decarbonization at scale,” said Katherine Rojas, SLB’s senior vice president of Industrial Decarbonization.