Woodside and Jera Agree LNG Cargoes Supply for Japan’s Winter Period

Woodside Energy Trading Singapore and JERA have entered into a nonbinding heads of agreement (HOA) for the sale and purchase of LNG cargoes during Japan’s peak winter period.

The agreement strengthens Woodside’s long-standing relationship with JERA and further supports Japan’s energy security.

Under the HOA, Woodside will supply LNG cargoes on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis to Japan during the winter months (December to February) from 2027 for a period of at least five years, subject to contract.

The HOA reflects Woodside and JERA’s shared commitment to market-based arrangements that strengthen energy resilience and strategic preparedness, under a company-to-company discussion framework for enhanced cooperation on energy security established by the Government of Japan and the Japan Bank of International Cooperation (JBIC).

“This agreement not only strengthens our relationship with JERA but also reinforces the critical role Woodside plays in supporting Japan’s energy security through the reliable supply of LNG.

“We look forward to further collaboration with Japanese partners as we progress towards the startup of our new LNG projects, including the Scarborough Energy Project, where first cargo is targeted for the second half of 2026,” said Mark Abbotsford, Woodside Chief Commercial Officer.

The HOA follows the previously announced sale of two non-operating participating interests to JERA, including 15.1% in the Scarborough Joint Venture to 15.1%, completed in October 2024, and 10% in LNG Japan, completed in March 2024, as well as the loan agreement with JBIC to support the Scarborough Energy Project.