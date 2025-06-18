Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Prosafe Confirms $204M Deal with Petrobras for Safe Notos Flotel

Safe Notos semi-sub accomodation rig (Credit: Prosafe)
Safe Notos semi-sub accomodation rig (Credit: Prosafe)

Offshore accommodation firm Prosafe has confirmed the contract with Petrobras for its Safe Notos semi-submersible accomodation vessel, which will be put to work for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil.

Petrobras has ratified the result of the bidding process for the provision of the Safe Notos semi-submersible vessel, first announced in May 2025.

As a result, the contract with a total value of approximately $204 million and four year duration starting in September 2026 will be entered into without delay, Prosafe said.

The Safe Notos is a Dynamically Positioned (DP3) semi-submersible safety and maintenance support (UMS) vessel, capable of operating in harsh environments.

The offshore accommodation rig can welcome up to 500 persons, has extensive recreation facilities, a large crane capacity, large open deck area and a telescopic gangway.

Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© Manuel Aguiar / Galp Energia

Galp Secures Three Exploration Blocks in Brazil
Illustration / Bacalhau FPSO (Credit: MODEC)

Equinor Expands Santons Basin Exploration Scope
(Credit: Subsea7)

Subsea7 Nets ‘Substantial’ Contract off Norway
Illustration (Credit: Subsea7)

Shell Hires Subsea7 for Work at Aphrodite Development off...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Cold Spray Technology: Parts Production Faster, Cheaper.

Cold Spray Technology: Parts P

Current News

EEW SPC Delivers Last Three Monopiles for Sofia Offshore Wind Farm

EEW SPC Delivers Last Three Mo

Prosafe Confirms $204M Deal with Petrobras for Safe Notos Flotel

Prosafe Confirms $204M Deal wi

Decom Engineering Launches Ultra-Light Chopsaw for Subsea Ops

Decom Engineering Launches Ult

Vår Energi, Kistos Energy Greenlight Balder Phase VI Project in North Sea

Vår Energi, Kistos Energy Gree

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine