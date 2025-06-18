Prosafe Confirms $204M Deal with Petrobras for Safe Notos Flotel

Offshore accommodation firm Prosafe has confirmed the contract with Petrobras for its Safe Notos semi-submersible accomodation vessel, which will be put to work for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil.

Petrobras has ratified the result of the bidding process for the provision of the Safe Notos semi-submersible vessel, first announced in May 2025.

As a result, the contract with a total value of approximately $204 million and four year duration starting in September 2026 will be entered into without delay, Prosafe said.

The Safe Notos is a Dynamically Positioned (DP3) semi-submersible safety and maintenance support (UMS) vessel, capable of operating in harsh environments.

The offshore accommodation rig can welcome up to 500 persons, has extensive recreation facilities, a large crane capacity, large open deck area and a telescopic gangway.