FourPhase Nets Shell Contract for its Caribbean Oil and Gas Platforms

FourPhase, a solids and production performance specialist for the oil and gas industry, has secured a master service agreement (MSA) with Shell Trinidad and Tobago, for work on its topside offshore oil and gas platforms in the Caribbean.

The MSA involves sand management and production optimization.

FourPhase also signed two other contracts in the region for another global super major in the Americas. This includes one other MSA and a new contract for a plug and abandon intervention, together with coiled tubing (CT). The name of the client was not disclosed.

Since 2019, FourPhase has completed several operations in the Americas, helping operators to unlock greater production in deepwater and shallow water assets.

Leveraging a rental-based business model, FourPhase has also supported multiple coiled tubing clean-out campaigns in the Caribbean.

“With our previous operations in the region, we have shown that our technology can be deployed successfully in the Caribbean. With several projects confirmed for 2025, we’re predicting a significant increase in this strategically important region. We are looking forward to sharing more news of our successes in the Caribbean this year,” said Lasse Byrkjeland, Chief Financial Officer at FourPhase.