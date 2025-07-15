Mooreast Finds Geotechnical Partner for Floating Energy Solutions

Singapore-based mooring and anchoring specialist Mooreast Holdings has partnered with Norway-based GeoProvider to strengthen capabilities in offshore data analysis and enhance its value proposition to the floating offshore renewable energy market.

Through their framework agreement, Mooreast will tap into GeoProvider’s extensive geotechnical and geophysical database to accelerate data analysis and support larger, more complicated projects.

Both parties will also collaborate on offshore wind projects as the floating renewable market transitions towards the commercialization phase.

SGX Catalist-listed Mooreast, a total mooring solutions specialist, has been offering geotechnical and geophysical studies, such as soil data analysis to determine project feasibility and engineering design for mooring configurations. The group is also Asia’s only ultra-high power anchor manufacturer.

Headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, GeoProvider provides geophysical data and geotechnical services for global clients involved in offshore wind, energy exploration and carbon capture and storage. Its team of world-class specialists and cutting-edge technology offers consultancy, advisory, and engineering for subsurface projects.

“The agreement with GeoProvider reflects our strategy to build strong partnerships that add value to our clients and increase our capability to take on larger and more complex projects. GeoProvider’s strong track record complements our core competencies as a mooring specialist, allowing us to better meet the demands of the global offshore market,” said Eirik Ellingsen, CEO of Mooreast.

In line with these efforts, Mooreast also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Korea Ocean Engineering & Consultants (KOCECO) to promote joint business and technology collaboration in offshore mooring and seabed anchoring solutions.

KOCECO, recognized by South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, brings extensive experience in submarine cable laying and underwater engineering services.

The MoU lays the groundwork for future cooperation in the rapidly developing floating offshore wind market in North Asia, where Mooreast seeks to play a pivotal role in addressing local supply chain gaps in mooring systems.

“The two agreements will significantly strengthen Mooreast’s global position and our commitment to our transformation to serve the renewable energy sector. Through these partnerships, we are now better equipped to deliver a comprehensive solution for the offshore sector,” added Ellingsen.