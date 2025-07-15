Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Van Oord Installs All Monopiles for Sofia Offshore Wind Farm

(Credit: Van Oord)
(Credit: Van Oord)

Van Oord has completed the installation of all monopile foundations at RWE’s Sofia offshore wind farm, marking a major milestone in the construction of one of world’s largest wind farms.

To execute the works, Van Oord deployed offshore wind installation vessel Aeolus, renowned for its capabilities in complex offshore wind operations.

The 1.4 GW Sofia offshore wind farm, located on Dogger Bank in the central North Sea, will generate enough renewable energy to power approximately 1.2 million average U.K. households once operational.

Van Oord is well underway with the installation and burial of approximately 360 kilometers of array cables, with completion expected in the third quarter in 2025, according to the company.

The Sofia offshore wind farm is expected to be operational in 2026.

“I am very proud that we have reached this significant milestone on the Sofia project. The project comes with its challenges, but I’m especially proud that we completed the foundation installation safely and diligently. This achievement reflects the dedication and professionalism of the project team and great cooperation with all partners involved,” said Roeland Ris, Project Director at Van Oord.

Offshore Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Saab UK)

Saab Delivers Another Seaeye Falcon ROV to Subsea...
Hammerfest LNG (Credit: Einar Aslaksen / Equinor)

Equinor Reports ‘Safer Than Ever’ Second Quarter Ops
© glimpseofsweden / Adobe Stock

Masdar, RWE Get Closer to Official Go-Ahead for 3GW UK...
(Credit: Iberdrola)

Baltic Eagle Offshore Wind Farm Comes Online in Germany

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

Venture Global to Supply LNG to Italy's Eni Under 20-Year Deal

Venture Global to Supply LNG t

Saab Delivers Another Seaeye Falcon ROV to Subsea Specialist

Saab Delivers Another Seaeye F

Gazelle Wind Power Banks $1.7M for Floating Wind Demonstrator

Gazelle Wind Power Banks $1.7M

Equinor Reports ‘Safer Than Ever’ Second Quarter Ops

Equinor Reports ‘Safer Than Ev

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine