BMT Teams Up with McDermott for Woodfibre LNG Monitoring System

BMT has secured a contract by McDermott International to deliver an Integrated Marine Monitoring System (IMMS) for the Woodfibre LNG facility in Squamish, British Columbia

Woodfibre LNG is poised to become the world’s first net zero LNG export facility, utilizing British Columbia’s renewable hydropower and cutting-edge emission reduction technologies to set new industry benchmarks for environmental sustainability.

The Woodfibre LNG facility, located on the historical site of the former Woodfibre pulp mill, will produce 2.1 million tonnes of LNG annually for international markets. Its innovative use of electric compressors, powered by renewable hydroelectricity, is expected to result in a carbon intensity of just 0.04 tonnes of CO2e per tonne of LNG - well below the regulatory benchmark of 0.16 tCO2e/tLNG.

Woodfibre LNG is being developed with the full participation and oversight of the Sḵwxwú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation), who are both partners and regulators of the project, ensuring that the site is developed in alignment with indigenous cultural and environmental values. Construction of the LNG facility began in late 2023.

BMT's IMMS will play a critical role in ensuring the safe and efficient marine operations of the facility. The system will provide real-time monitoring across several key areas, including meteorological and oceanographic monitoring, providing also real-time docking aid system, hull stress monitoring, draft measurements, and void space monitoring.

“Woodfibre LNG represents a new benchmark for sustainable energy infrastructure, and we’re proud to partner with BMT to enhance the project’s marine safety and environmental monitoring. BMT's proven technology and local expertise will be critical to ensuring reliable marine operations in one of Canada's most unique coastal environments,” said Allen Ooi, Principal I&C Engineer, Low Carbon Solutions at McDermott International.

“Our integrated marine monitoring solution will help ensure safe, efficient marine operations while reinforcing the project’s bold commitment to net zero. As an organisation with strong roots in British Columbia and a proven track record in marine asset integrity, we’re especially excited to contribute our local knowledge and global expertise to a facility that’s setting new environmental benchmarks for the LNG sector,” added Adam Kiecke, Programme Director at BMT.