Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Canada Joins LNG Export Nations as First Cargo Sets Sail

(Credit: LNG Canada)
(Credit: LNG Canada)

LNG Canada has loaded the first cargo of liquefied natural gas that is now destined for global markets, marking the start of operations at Canada’s first large-scale LNG export facility.

Located in Kitimat, British Columbia, the LNG Canada facility will export LNG from two processing units or trains with total capacity of 14 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

Shell Canada Energy, an affiliate of Shell, has the largest working interest in the LNG Canada joint venture, holding 40%, with other partners including Petronas, through its wholly owned subsidiary North Montney LNG with 25% share, PetroChina Company, through its subsidiary PetroChina Canada (15%), Mitsubishi Corporation, through its subsidiary Diamond LNG Canada (15%), and Korea Gas Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Kogas Canada LNG (5%).

The joint venture is operated through LNG Canada Development.

Each LNG Canada joint venture participant will provide its own natural gas supply and individually offtake and market their respective share of LNG from the project.

All LNG produced at the facility will be provided to Shell and the other joint venture participants.

The project includes an option for a future Phase 2 expansion, which could include the construction of two additional LNG trains, bringing total capacity to 28 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

"LNG Canada grows our leading integrated gas portfolio, providing a reliable supply of LNG to markets, most notably in Asia. We expect that supplying LNG will be the biggest contribution Shell will make to the energy transition over the next decade, and projects like LNG Canada position our portfolio to achieve this,” said Cederic Cremers, Shell’s President, Integrated Gas.

Offshore LNG Industry News Activity North America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© Danos Operations Services

Danos Nets Production Services Contract for Beacon...
(Credit: Shell)

Shell Boosts Production from Norway’s Ormen Lange Offshore...
(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

TotalEnergies Hires Shearwater for 3D Survey in Africa
(Credit: Woodside)

Woodside Wraps Up Louisiana LNG Stake Sale to Stonepeak

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

Eni Launches Services Firm for Oil Drilling Industry

Eni Launches Services Firm for

Lankhorst Supplies High-Capacity Slings for Allseas’ Jacket Lifting System

Lankhorst Supplies High-Capaci

PTTEP Hires Velesto’s Jack-Up Rig for Drilling Campaign off Malaysia

PTTEP Hires Velesto’s Jack-Up

Yinson Production Secures $1.17B Refinancing for FPSO Maria Quitéria

Yinson Production Secures $1.1

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine