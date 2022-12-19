Charges Laid Against Suncor over 2019 Terra Nova FPSO Injury Incident

Offshore oil and gas regulator Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board has laid charges against oil company Suncor in relation to alleged offenses related to a December 29, 2019 worker injury onboard the Terra Nova FPSO.

On Sunday evening, December 29, 2019, a worker on the Terra Nova FPSO was injured after falling from a ladder while conducting gas testing.

Laying charges on Friday, December 15, 2022, C-NLOPB said that, in relation to the incident, Suncor failed to produce a signed written report that complied with relevant regulations, committing an offence; did not ensure that every employee entering into, exiting from and occupying a confined space wore a safety harness that was securely attached to a lifeline, that was attached to a secure anchor outside the confined space, contrary to regulations, committing an offense.

Also, on or about December 29, 2019, at or near the Terra Nova FPSO, located in the offshore area off the Coast of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Suncor did not ensure that every employee entering into, exiting from and occupying a confined space followed the procedures and used the protection equipment as required by regulations, committing an offense.

"The first appearance is scheduled for January 25, 2023 at Provincial Court in St. John’s. As this matter is before the courts, the C-NLOPB will not be commenting further at this time," C-NLOPB said.