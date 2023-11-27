Suncor Restarts Production at Terra Nova FPSO

Suncor Energy said that the Terra Nova Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading vessel has safely restarted following the completion of the Terra Nova Asset Life Extension project. Production is expected to ramp up over the coming months.

"Focusing on safety and operational integrity, we have brought this key offshore project online, providing additional cash flow for our shareholders as well as many benefits to the Newfoundland and Labrador and Canadian economies," said Rich Kruger, Suncor President and Chief Executive Officer.

Terra Nova is an oil field located offshore Newfoundland and Labrador approximately 350 km southeast of St. John's. The Terra Nova Partners are Suncor - 48%, Cenovus - 34%, and Murphy Oil Corporation - 18%.