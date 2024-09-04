Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CNOOC Brings Online Another South China Sea Field

© xmentoys / Adobe Stock
© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

China's state-owned oil and gas firm China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) ha started production from its Wushi 17-2 oil field development project in Beibu Gulf in South China Sea.

The main production facilities include a new wellhead platform and an oil and gas processing terminal.

A total of 43 development wells are planned to be commissioned, including 28 production wells, 14 water-injection wells and one appraisal and water source well.

It is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 9,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2026. The oil property is light crude.

CNOOC Limited holds 80% interest in this project and is the operator.

Industry News Activity Production Asia South China Sea Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© SimonPeter / Adobe Stock

Saipem Secures $1B in Offshore Contracts from Saudi Aramco
© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

McDermott Decommissions Offshore Platform in Australia

World Energy Jobs

Insight

North Sea Realism in a Busy Market

North Sea Realism in a Busy Ma

Video

Mind the Drivetrain

Mind the Drivetrain

Current News

First Offshore Wind Turbine Stands Tall at US Revolution Wind Project

First Offshore Wind Turbine St

CNOOC Brings Online Another South China Sea Field

CNOOC Brings Online Another So

Saipem Secures $1B in Offshore Contracts from Saudi Aramco

Saipem Secures $1B in Offshore

UK Backs Green Volt Floating Wind Farm Project

UK Backs Green Volt Floating W

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine