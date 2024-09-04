CNOOC Brings Online Another South China Sea Field

China's state-owned oil and gas firm China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) ha started production from its Wushi 17-2 oil field development project in Beibu Gulf in South China Sea.

The main production facilities include a new wellhead platform and an oil and gas processing terminal.

A total of 43 development wells are planned to be commissioned, including 28 production wells, 14 water-injection wells and one appraisal and water source well.

It is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 9,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2026. The oil property is light crude.

CNOOC Limited holds 80% interest in this project and is the operator.