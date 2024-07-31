OPT Grows Presence in Latin America

Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has signed a reseller agreement for its technology with Geos Telecom, a provider of maritime communication and navigation solutions in Costa Rica.

The partnership marks an expansion of OPT’s presence in the Latin American market and includes the immediate sale of a WAM-V (Wave Adaptive Modular Vessel) with anticipated near-term continued growth of PowerBuoy systems and WAM-V’s in support of regional demand.

"We are excited to collaborate with Geos Telecom as our strategic reseller in Costa Rica. We believe this agreement not only enhances our footprint in Latin America but also enables us to deliver advanced USV capabilities to a new customer base.

“The immediate sale of a WAM-V underscores the growing demand for our technology and supports our mission to provide innovative solutions for safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations,” said Philipp Stratmann, CEO of OPT.

