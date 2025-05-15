Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Libya's Latest Oil and Bidding Round Attracts Over 40 Applicants

© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock
© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock

Libya’s latest upstream licensing round has already attracted more than 40 applicants, a signal of the country’s re-entry into the global energy arena and growing interest in its largely untapped hydrocarbon potential.

The update was shared by Abdolkabir Alfakhry, Advisor to Libya’s Minister of Oil and Gas, during a session sponsored by ConocoPhillips at the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris.

“More than 40 companies have already applied to the bid round. This will open a new environment for international companies to work in Libya,” said Alfakhry, noting that results are expected around November.

Framing Libya’s assets as underexplored, particularly offshore, Alfakhry pointed to the country’s strategic location on the Mediterranean and its proximity to European markets as key competitive advantages.

“The bid round signals Libya’s integration into the global energy market,” he said.

That outlook was echoed by Steiner Våge, President for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at ConocoPhillips, who confirmed the U.S. major’s intention to deepen its engagement in Libya and across the African continent.

“Libya is a place where we can work – over the last few years, we’ve significantly increased production at the Waha concession. We want to see Libya prosper. We’d also like to transfer our knowledge, and we want to work with partners that have similar objectives – that is the starting point,” said Vaage.

Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas

