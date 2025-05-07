DOF Develops Cable Repair Spread for Offshore Wind Services

Offshore services provider DOF has announced an investment in a modular cable repair spread designed to expedite offshore wind operators’ response to cable faults.

Engineered for compatibility across DOF’s fleet of 65 vessels, the system offers an industry-first combination of fleet-wide flexibility, road transportability, and rapid deployment capabilities.

Developed in collaboration with engineering specialists, Royal IHC, the spread allows for mobilization and commissioning within 48 hours, using just 12 lifting operations.

According to the company, this represents a vast improvement on traditional fixed systems, which are often limited to single-vessel availability.

“This is a genuine step change in how the industry can respond to cable fault downtime. Our investment reflects DOF’s ability to rapidly address clients’ needs. We’re not just adapting oil and gas equipment - this system has been purpose-built for offshore wind, with flexibility, efficiency and uptime at its core,” said Dag Raymond Rasch, Executive Vice President DOF Atlantic.

The new system includes a compact quadrant handler, tensioner, roller tables, and over-boarding chute – all designed for plug-and-play operation. Its minimal footprint improves deck efficiency while maintaining cable integrity through all lay and recovery modes.

This investment follows the successful completion of a high-profile subsea cable repair project for a major operator in the Netherlands in 2024, where DOF deployed its owned vessels and existing repair spread to restore service with minimal interruption.

“By owning both the vessels and the modular repair spread, DOF offers clients a level of control and responsiveness that’s otherwise difficult to achieve. Improving response times and reduced downtime for clients - especially under emergency conditions,” added Rasch.

DOF has already secured multiple frame agreements with leading offshore wind operators in Europe, the USA, and APAC, reinforcing the global relevance of its cable repair service line with a dedicated fleet, modular technology, and proven operational pedigree.