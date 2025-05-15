Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

DEME Acquires 50% Stake in BAUER Offshore Technologies

(Credit: BAUER Group)
(Credit: BAUER Group)

DEME Offshore Holding, a wholly owned subsidiary of DEME Group, has acquired a 50% stake in BAUER Offshore Technologies, a BAUER Group company.

BAUER Offshore Technologies specializes in drilling services for the installation of foundations for offshore wind farms.

The company will become part of DEME’s Offshore Energy segment.

The experienced eight-person team will continue to deliver its consulting and engineering services, along with specialized equipment developed and manufactured by the BAUER Group.

The company will maintain operations under the Bauer Offshore Technologies brand and continue to collaborate closely with the BAUER Group.

The agreement includes an option for DEME to acquire the remaining 50% within the next five years.

Mergers & Acquisitions Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Plenitude)

Eni Starts Negotiations with Ares for Plenitude Stake Sale...
(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Extends Offshore Survey Scope at UK Wind Farms
(Credit: TGS)

TGS Kicks Off Geophysical Survey for Dogger Bank South...
(Credit: Van Oord)

Van Oord Starts Construction Works at RWE’s German...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Inside the RTSYS Comet-300 AUV

Inside the RTSYS Comet-300 AUV

Current News

Libya's Latest Oil and Bidding Round Attracts Over 40 Applicants

Libya's Latest Oil and Bidding

Mitsui’s STATS Rolls Out Titanium Connector for Oil and Gas Sector

Mitsui’s STATS Rolls Out Titan

Indonesia Grants Approval to Kuwaiti Firm for Anambas Block in Natuna Sea

Indonesia Grants Approval to K

Topside for Hollandse Kust (west Beta) Substation Set to Sail to Final Location

Topside for Hollandse Kust (we

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine