Mitsui’s STATS Rolls Out Titanium Connector for Oil and Gas Sector

STATS Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co, has developed mechanical pipe connectors, aimed at addressing increased demand in the Norwegian oil and gas sector.

Titanium is better suited to high-stress corrosive environments found in the Norwegian North Sea where it can resist high chloride and corrosive gases better than conventional steels and the Norwegian offshore sector is expected to increase usage of titanium connectors as it expands into deeper fields in more challenging environments, according to STATS Group.

Its usage is primarily concentrated in subsea risers and flowlines, cooling systems and heat exchangers, process equipment and in pipeline segments where conventional materials would fail prematurely.

With the ongoing field life extensions on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, there is expected to be a significant increase in demand for titanium pipework. The demand primarily applies to seawater, ballast water, and firewater systems, where titanium’s corrosion resistance and long service life offer substantial benefits in harsh offshore environments.

According to the company, its mechanical pipe connectors are suitable for topside, terminal, FPSO or subsea installation, and compatible with all process streams.

“Titanium pipelines offer superior corrosion resistance, but when it comes to repairs or modifications, welding is expensive, time-consuming, and risky. Until now there hasn’t been a suitable cold-work solution but STATS Mechanical Connectors have remedied that problem and deliver fast, permanent, and leak-free connections without the need for welding.

“Unlike existing alternatives that are limited in size range or lack proper testing capabilities, our connectors provide a reliable, permanent connection with an integrated test port - enabling a leak test to be performed once the connector is fully installed - and negating the need for additional joint testers,” said Joanna Mountford, Business Development Manager at STATS Group.