MOL’s Geoinform, Baker Hughes Team Up for Oil and Gas Tech

Geoinform, a subsidiary of MOL Group and a service provider in Hungary’s hydrocarbon and geothermal sectors, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Baker Hughes aimed at introducing advanced oil and gas technologies and boosting operational efficiency.

The collaboration is designed to deliver integrated solutions addressing future energy market challenges and includes the introduction of new service activities, asset maintenance and operations, equipment rental, technical support, engineering consultancy and professional training programs.

Baker Hughes will provide integrated engineering and service capabilities across the energy value chain, from exploration and production to data processing and interpretation, with a focus on energy-efficient and digital solutions.

The companies said the agreement will support sustainable operations and expand Geoinform’s role in exploration and production across Central and Eastern Europe through deployment of Baker Hughes technologies and modern engineering solutions.

“The cooperation agreement with Baker Hughes marks another important milestone in the development of Geoinform Ltd. The jointly applied modern technologies will enable us to offer our clients even higher quality, faster, and more efficient technical solutions.

“We firmly believe that this longstanding collaboration, now elevated to a new level, creates significant value for domestic and regional energy industry players,” said András Dianovszki, managing director of Geoinform.