Valeura Stops Wassana Field Production in Gulf of Thailand

Canada-based oil and gas company Valeura Energy has suspended production at its fully-owned Wassana field, offshore Thailand, due to the damage on mobile offshore production unit (MOPU) identified during routine inspection.

During a scheduled underwater inspection of the field's Ingenium MOPU facility, a crack was identified within one of its steel jack-up legs. 

The company believes such an anomaly may potentially pose a risk to the structural integrity of the MOPU.

Therefore, as a precautionary measure in line with safety standards, Valeura has decided to suspend production operations at the Wassana field while further inspection and analysis is conducted.

The company has stressed that there has been no incident in relation to this development, and hence no adverse impact to people or the environment.

Valeura is working with a team of internal and external experts to define the optimal course of action and will provide an update in due course, including by way of a second quarter 2024 operations update, which it intends to announce in July 2024.

