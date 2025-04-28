Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Galp Reports 29% Profit Fall

© MR.Zanis / Adobe Stock
© MR.Zanis / Adobe Stock

Portugal's Galp Energia reported a 29% drop in adjusted first-quarter core profit on Monday, hit by falling oil output and a decline in refining margins to less than half the levels booked a year ago.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 669 million euros, slightly above the average of 666 million euros expected by 17 analysts polled by the company.

Its working interest in oil and gas production in deepwater fields off Brazil's coast dropped 5% to 104,000 barrels per day, while refining margins fell to $5.6 a barrel in the quarter from $12 a year ago.

Quarterly adjusted net profit decreased 41% to 192 million euros, also above the 185 million euros forecast by analysts, as the company benefited from lower taxes.


(Reuters - Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; editing by David Latona)

Finance Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© BGStock72 - stock.adobe.com / Adobe Stock

Eni Reports Smaller Profit Drop Than Expected
(Credit: Vaar Energi)

Vaar Energi Misses Quarterly Profit Forecast
© vladsv / Adobe Stock

Woodside Signs LNG Supply Deal with Germany’s Uniper
Valaris 123 jack-up Rig (Credit: Valaris)

Gas Reserves Estimate Goes Up at Shell’s Selene Prospect...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

SubCtech ESS Revolutionizes Onshore, Offshore Power

SubCtech ESS Revolutionizes On

Current News

Noble Reports Strong Outlook, New Contracts

Noble Reports Strong Outlook,

Equinor, Polenergia Receive Final Environmental Decision for Baltic Sea OW Farm

Equinor, Polenergia Receive Fi

JBO Secures Foundation Design Contracts for German Offshore Wind Farms

JBO Secures Foundation Design

Galp Reports 29% Profit Fall

Galp Reports 29% Profit Fall

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine