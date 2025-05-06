Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Sentinel Subsea Completes Well Monitoring Job in North Sea

(Credit: Sentinel Subsea)
(Credit: Sentinel Subsea)

Sentinel Subsea has completed the project for North Sea oil and gas operator, which involved the deployment of two WellSentinel Coral systems for well integrity monitoring operation.

The project supported a large-scale drilling operation, with the WellSentinel Coral systems providing continuous monitoring of the integrity of the wells throughout the suspension period, ensuring safe and efficient operations during this crucial phase.

The deployment began and was completed in February 2025.

This project marks the first time WellSentinel technology has been implemented at the start of a well’s lifecycle, showcasing the benefits of passive monitoring in multiple offshore operations.

The WellSentinel Coral systems were installed from the jack up onto wellheads through the texas deck via crane wire.

Preconfigured for detection before installation, the systems streamlined the deployment process, eliminating the need for in-well intervention.

 “We are thrilled to have successfully completed this project, which highlights Sentinel Subsea’s commitment to safety, innovation, and growth.

“This is a key moment for us, as it is the first time our WellSentinel technology has been deployed at the beginning of a well’s lifecycle. Partnering with a major operator in the North Sea strengthens our presence in the region and contributes to our continued global expansion,” said Neil Gordon, CEO of Sentinel Subsea.

