Rosetti Marino Bags $400M Contract for Work on Eni’s UK CCS Scheme

(Credit: Eni)
(Credit: Eni)

Italian contractor Rosetti Marino has secured an offshore engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract in the North Sea, valued at over $400 million, for the Liverpool Bay carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

The project has been awarded by Liverpool Bay CCS to Rosetti Marino and covers a full EPC scope for the delivery of four platforms to be used for carbon dioxide (CO2) storage in depleted reservoirs.

The contract, destined for Liverpool Bay CCS – a company of Eni Group – will be installed in the Liverpool Bay area, off the coast of the United Kingdom.

The scope of work assigned to Rosetti Marino S.p.A. includes the design, material procurement, construction and load-out of the platforms (EPC), as well as offshore hook-up and commissioning activities at sea.

The work will start immediately and is expected to be completed progressively between 2026 and 2028.

"With this award, Rosetti Marino reaffirms its commitment and competitiveness in the European offshore sector. The successful completion of this project will play a significant role in reducing CO₂ emissions from hard-to-abate industries in the UK and across Europe,” said Oscar Guerra, Chief Executive Officer of Rosetti Marino.

Earlier in April, Eni reached financial close with the UK Government’s Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) for the Liverpool Bay CCS project, where Eni is the operator of the CO2 transport and storage system (T&S) of the HyNet industrial Cluster.

The financial close allows the Liverpool Bay CCS project to move into the construction phase.

Saipem has been subsequently hired under a three-year contract to convert a traditional Gas Compression and Treatment facility at Point of Ayr, in north Wales, into a CO2 Electrical Compression Station allowing for permanent CO2 storage in offshore depleted fields under Liverpool Bay.

