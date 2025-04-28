Saipem Gets On Bard Eni’s Liverpool Bay CCS Project

Italian energy contractor Saipem has secured a $590 million contract by Eni in the U.K. for the Liverpool Bay carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

The contract the course of three years, required to complete the project, which reached financial close earlier in April. The Liverpool Bay CCS project will serve the HyNet industrial cluster, situated in one of the UK’s most energy-intensive industrial districts.

Saipem will convert a traditional Gas Compression and Treatment facility at Point of Ayr, in north Wales, into an innovative CO2 Electrical Compression Station allowing for permanent CO2 storage in offshore depleted fields under Liverpool Bay.

Saipem’s scope of work concerns the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and assistance to the Commissioning of a new CO2 Electrical Compression Station. This new facility will be integrated with both the offshore and onshore segments of the overall development.

The project will generate positive employment impacts, with over 1,000 local resources involved during the construction period, and will guarantee emissions reductions from industries in the Northwest of England and North Wales.

With the award of this contract, Saipem will contribute to one of the UK’s most advanced CCS projects, confirming its positioning along the entire CO2 value chain.