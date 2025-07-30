Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Saipem’s Scarabeo 8 Drilling Rig to Stay on Duty for Aker BP

Scarabeo 8 drilling rig (Credit: Saipem)
Scarabeo 8 drilling rig (Credit: Saipem)

Aker BP has exercised the option for the extension period under the existing contract with Saipem for the semi‑submersible drilling rig Scarabeo 8.

The option, which is direct continuation of the previous one-year contract extension, prolongs the contract until December 31, 2027. The original contract was agreed between the companies in March 2022.

During this period, the Scarabeo 8 will be operating for Aker BP offshore Norway.

The Scarabeo 8, a sixth‑generation drilling unit owned by Saipem, is designed to operate in demanding offshore environments. It is equipped with a dynamic positioning system (DP) and an advanced mooring system, fully compliant with the strictest regulatory standards.

The unit has a proven track record in projects with major oil companies, operating across the Norwegian Continental Shelf including the Barents Sea.

“This contract extension further strengthens the long-standing collaboration between Saipem and Aker BP. It also represents a significant milestone in their joint effort in delivering high‑performance, world‑class operations in line with the highest standards of safety and efficiency in the sector,” Saipem said.

