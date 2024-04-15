Petrofac Extends Contract with BP for North Sea Portfolio

Oilfield services provider Petrofac has secured a contract extension with BP to continue work on its North Sea portfolio.

Maintenance and engineering services will be provided under the terms of the three-year, multi-million-dollar contract.

“Petrofac has supported bp in the North Sea for 15 years. This award is testament to delivering shared goals of increased efficiency and asset life extension. We look forward to continuing this relationship, delivering safe and reliable operations,” said Nick Shorten, Chief Operating Officer of Petrofac’s Asset Solutions business.

To remind, Petrofac recently extended contract with ONEgas West, a joint venture operated by Shell and Nam, for UK operations across Southern North Sea portfolio, supporting the Clipper South complex, Leman Alpha assets, Bacton Terminal, and ONEgas Barge campaigns.

Early in 2024, Petrofac also signed a four-year operations services contract with BP for its Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) natural gas project in Mauritania and Senegal.