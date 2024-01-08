Petrofac Gets Multi-Million Contract from BP for West Africa Ops

Oilfield services company Petrofac has secured a four-year operations services contract from BP for its Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) natural gas project in Mauritania and Senegal.

The multi-million-dollar Master Services Agreement covers a wide scope of services. These include, but are not limited to, onshore and offshore management and supervision, provision of personnel, and equipment maintenance.

“Having supplied operation services for the floating production storage and offloading vessel and liquefied natural gas hub since 2022, and developed operational procedures in 2021, this additional scope demonstrates bp’s confidence in Petrofac and supports our selective geographic expansion strategy,” said Nick Shorten, Chief Operating Officer for Petrofac’s Asset Solutions Business.

“Petrofac already supplies the GTA project with deck crew services. This award to supply mechanical handling services across our nearshore and deepwater facilities can only strengthen our relationship,” added Rebecca King, VP Production for Mauritania and Senegal, BP.

In late December 2023, Allseas’ construction Pioneering Spirit started pipelaying work at GTA development. The pipelay scope covers the approximately 75 km outstanding on the two 16-inch export gas lines and four 10-inch CRA infriled lines, with multiple structures.

The Tortue/Ahmeyim gas field has an estimated gas resource of around 15 trillion cubic feet.