Pioneering Spirit Kicks Off Pipelay Ops for BP’s LNG Project

Allseas’ construction vessel Pioneering Spirit has started pipelaying work on BP’S ultra-deepwater Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) natural gas project offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Allseas’ offshore construction support vessel Oceanic kicked off the offshore campaign by safely landing the first structure in the target box at 2800-meter water depth, marking a significant achievement for the operation.

Pionieering Spirit will complete the pipelay scope, which covers the approximately 75 km outstanding on the two 16-inch export gas lines and four 10-inch CRA infriled lines, with multiple structures.

The world’s largest construction vessel, which boasts a record-breaking 2,000-tonne tension holding capacity, has been fitted with 1000-tonne J-mode frame, designed in just two months by Allseas’ innovation team.

The J-mode frame will enable Pioneering Spirit to install the 10 field termination assemblies (FTAs) required by the GTA project. Oceanic vessel will be on hand to provide the necessary support.

Kosmos Energy discovered the GTA field in 2015, with BP signing onto the project through an agreement with Kosmos in 2016 as project operator.

The project’s first phase is set to produce around 2.3 million metric tons of LNG per year. GTA comprises both FPSO and FLNG facilities.

The FPSO will process natural gas and export it by pipeline to the project’s FLNG facilities, 10 km offshore. With eight processing and production modules, the FPSO will process around 500 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.