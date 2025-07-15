Accelerator Chooses Six Companies for New York Wind Advances

NYU Tandon School of Engineering, in partnership with Equinor, National Offshore Wind R&D Consortium (NOWRDC) and New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), announced its selection of the 2025 annual cohort of companies that will receive support to further develop their ideas and advance offshore wind’s potential in New York.

Six companies were selected from a pool of 53 applicants based on the novelty and potential of their solutions. Among the focus areas was identifying innovations that can contribute to efficiencies in turbine maintenance and improved marine life monitoring.

Launched in January 2023, the Offshore Wind Innovation Hub is led by Equinor in collaboration with Urban Future Lab at NYU Tandon, and NOWRDC The hub is also supported by the NYCEDC.

The 2025 Offshore Wind Innovation Hub Accelerator Cohort:

1. Anemo Robotics (Copenhagen, Denmark) — Camera technology to provide an autonomous underwater monitoring solution for marine biodiversity assessment.

2. Kalypso Offshore Energy (Delaware, USA) — Offshore solution provider with a specialized modular subsea cable repair and maintenance kit for flexible and quick mobilization.

3. MESPAC (Turin, Italy) — Intelligence platform delivering accurate, continuous, and spatially-refined metocean data powered by satellites and AI.

4. Orpheus Ocean (Massachusetts, USA) — Lightweight and modular Autonomous Underwater Vehicle for the collection of seafloor data.

5. Reblade (Aarhus, Denmark) — Drone-based robotics tools for automatically repairing edge erosion of wind turbine blades.

6. Werover (London, UK) — Continuous, real-time monitoring of wind turbine blades using acoustic sensors and AI-powered analytics.

The winners will take on a six-month mentoring and business development program residency, designed to prepare them for strategic partnerships with major offshore wind developers, suppliers and the wider offshore wind value chain.

The program aims to enable innovators to overcome barriers to adoption and continue to successfully commercialize their solutions in New York and beyond.

The 2024 cohort companies made great strides in business and product development, fundraising, hiring and piloting. Notable highlights include Triton Anchor’s $5.7M equity and grant fundraise, Claviate’s signed contract with Siemens Onshore to manage over 200 wind turbines, and Pliant Energy Systems' work on two pilot deployments in local New York City waters in collaboration with NYC Economic Development Corporation.

The Offshore Wind Innovation Hub is based in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, with a mission to enable smaller companies to provide their technology to the offshore wind industry. Cohort companies will be individually paired with knowledgeable Equinor mentors and gain industry-specific guidance on technology development from NOWRDC. Cohort companies will also benefit from NYCEDC’s extensive involvement in piloting and innovation activities throughout the city, including the Pilots at BAT program.

“This cohort comes in at a critical time in the US offshore wind industry — a time when projects are being built at scale and innovation has real opportunities to make an impact. The technologies being developed in this cohort are working to lower cost, improve US supply chain opportunities, and improve safety across offshore wind development and operational stages. We at the National Offshore Wind Research & Development Consortium are eager to support and accelerate this cohort’s industry deployment over the next year," said Lyndie Hice-Dunton, Executive Director at National Offshore Wind Research and Development Consortium.

To meet the companies and learn more about their innovations, join the Offshore Wind Innovation Hub on September 4, 2025 in New York City, when it will host its yearly Wind-Win Startup Showdown event. Registration is open.



