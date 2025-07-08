OKEA Spuds Exploration Well in North Sea

Norwegian oil and gas company OKEA has spudded an exploration well at the Brage field in the North Sea, offshore Norway, as part of the three-well drilling campaign.

The exploration well, to be drilled in the southern part of the Talisker discovery, aims to test hydrocarbon presence in geological layers that have not been penetrated before.

If successful, its results will help to determine the limits of the accumulation and saturation in the area.

This exploration well is the first of three consecutive wells to be drilled in the same campaign by the rig on the Brage platform. The two subsequent wells will comprise another exploration well and a new production well.

OKEA is the operator of the license 055, which contains the Brage field, with 35.2% stake, with partners Lime Petroleum holding 33.84% working interest, DNO Norge 14.25%, Petrolia Noco 12.25%, and M Vest Energy 4.44%

“The exploration wells in this campaign, if successful, can add more reserves to the Brage Field, and in turn, extend the longevity of the field. The producer well that we currently have in the same area is doing exceptionally well, and the second producer that will be drilled during this campaign will serve to drain the proven reservoir effectively.

“Production is expected to start during the first quarter of 2026. The Bestla tie-back to Brage is also progressing on track and within budget. We will continue to work closely with our partners to unlock more value from this long-producing field,” said Lars B. Hübert, Chief Executive Officer of Lime.

In May 2025, exploration and delineation drilling along the eastern flank of the Brage Field resulted in a discovery in the southern part of the Prince prospect. Preliminary estimates place the size of the discovery between 1.9 to 17.5 million barrels of oil equivalents (mmboe) in place.

With preliminary estimates for recovery factor, this corresponds to between 0.3 to 2.8 mmboe.

The discovery is being assessed as part of the further development of the Brage Field.

The Brage Field is located in the northern part of the North Sea, 10 kilometres east of the Oseberg field. The Brage field was proven in 1980, and the plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 1990. Production started in 1993.

The field is developed with an integrated production, drilling and living quarters facility with a steel jacket. It has been in production for a long time, and work is under way to identify new methods to improve recovery.