TechnipFMC Awarded Heidrun Extension Contract

TechnipFMC has been awarded an integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation contract by Equinor for its Heidrun extension project in the Norwegian North Sea.

The project will enhance the current infrastructure and extend the production lifecycle for the Heidrun platform.

Located about 175 kilometers off the coast of Mid-Norway in some 350 meters of water, the Heidrun field development concept includes the world’s largest floating concrete tension-leg platform. The first field on stream in the Norwegian Sea Heidrun has been producing oil and gas since October 1995.

The project value for TechnipFMC is between $75 million and $250 million.

“This direct award highlights the mutual benefit of early engagement, which led to an optimized field layout," commented Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC. "We are excited to leverage our iEPCI™ integrated execution to upgrade this important asset for Equinor.”

The award was included in inbound orders in the second quarter of 2025.



