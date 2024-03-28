Petrofac Gets Contract Extension with ONEgas in UK

Oilfield services firm Petrofac has secured a contract extension with ONEgas West, a joint venture operated by Shell and Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij (NAM).

The two-year brownfield Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract award extends the previous three-year contract, signed in July 2021.

Petrofac will continue to provide services across ONEgas West’s Southern North Sea portfolio, supporting the Clipper South complex, Leman Alpha assets, Bacton Terminal, and ONEgas Barge campaigns.

“We are delighted to continue to be a partner of choice, in one of our core markets. This contract award demonstrates ONEgas’ continued confidence in the value our teams in Great Yarmouth and Aberdeen add to its operations,” said Nick Shorten, Chief Operating Officer of Petrofac’s Asset Solutions business.