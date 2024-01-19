Lamprell Delivers Two Baches of Moray West Transition Pieces

The first two batches of transition pieces (TPs) for the Moray West offshore wind project, comprising 20 units, have been delivered and offloaded at the Port of Nigg in Scotland.

Following arrival, the TPs underwent transfer of care inspections, which they successfully passed before being prepared for installation offshore, according to offshore construction company.

In 2023, Global Energy Group (GEG) was selected to provide preassembly support services for the marshalling of 62 TPs at the Port of Nigg.

Lamprell is in charge of the construction of all 62 TPs for the Moray West offshore wind project as part of the contract signed with the developer Ocean Winds.

A third batch, holding an additional 12 TPs, is en route to the same destination, and the remaining batches are on track for delivery in the first half of 2023 from Lamprell’s UAE production facility, the company said.

Ocean Winds, the 50:50 joint venture between Engie and EDP Renewables, is developing the 882 MW project.

The wind farm will be equipped with 60 SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbines to be supplied by Siemens Gamesa.

The project is aiming to be generate first power in 2024 with an operational life of over 25 years.