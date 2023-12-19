Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Boskalis Completes Installation of First OSP for 882MW Offshore Wind Farm

First OSP at Moray West offshore wind farm (Credit: OW Ocean Winds UK)
The installation of the first offshore substation platform (OSP) for Ocean Winds’ Moray West offshore wind farm has been completed by Boskalis, using its DP vessel Bokalift1.

The heavy lift operations in the Port of Nigg and on-site were completed successfully and safely, Ocean Winds informed.

The previously laid export cable will now be pulled into the OSP, as offshore commissioning starts.

As Bokalift1 moves on to install the second OSP, Bokalift2 will continue to install monopiles on site, subject to favorable winter weather.

The Moray West Project is a fully consented offshore wind project off the coast of Scotland, in the Moray Firth region, formed by a joint venture between Ocean Winds, EDPR and Ignitis Group.

In order to develop the project, Moray West has secured a Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (CPPA) for a significant proportion of its output and received in July 2022 an offer following Allocation Round 4 (AR4) for a CfD of 294MW capacity.

The installed capacity of 882MW will come from 60 SG 14-222 DD wind turbines to be supplied by Siemens Gamesa.

The project is aiming to be generate first power in 2024 with an operational life of over 25 years

