Lamprell inks Moray West order

Lamprell has signed a contract, worth over $200m, and received a full notice to proceed from the developer of the 882MW Moray offshore wind project, off Scotland.

The work, first reported March 22 as a capacity reservation agreement, was confirmed by Lamprell on Thursday. Lamprell said the base scope of work includes the construction of 60 wind turbine generator transition pieces and two transition pieces for Moray West's two offshore substations, as well as for the shipping of the transition pieces to a marshaling harbor in the UK.

"To complete these works, the Group will make use of a state-of-the-art renewables production line, which is currently under construction and through which we will be able to construct jacket components, transition pieces and monopiles** for this and future renewables projects," said Lamprell.

Ocean Winds is developing the Moray West project. Ocean Winds is the result of a 50-50 joint venture between EDP Renewables (EDPR) and ENGIE, with a presence in eight countries.

Earlier this year, Port of Nigg in the Cromarty Firth, Scotland has been conditionally selected by Siemens Gamesa as the planned location for pre-assembly and installation of wind turbines for the Moray West offshore wind farm, offshore wind developer Ocean Winds said.







