Triton Anchor Gets Patents for Floating Renewables Anchoring Tech

(Credit: Triton Anchor)
(Credit: Triton Anchor)
(Credit: Triton Anchor)
(Credit: Triton Anchor)

Triton Anchor has secured two patents in the United States for its proprietary offshore anchor and subsea deployment tool, with a notice of allowance for the anchor patent also received in Japan.

These newly patented technologies mark an advancement in enabling low-cost, low-impact deployment of floating wind, solar, and wave platforms.

According to Triton Anchor, they cut capital and installation costs, use smaller vessels, reduce environmental impact, and support local jobs through near-site manufacturing.

Unlike legacy anchors that rely on heavy infrastructure and cause significant seabed impact, the Triton Anchor and Triton Anchor Deployment system is an industry-first for floating renewables, using clusters of commercial off the shelf helical anchors combined with a template and skirt.

Its fully reusable, modular design is optimized for fast, low-impact installation and removal which provides significant cost savings and environmental benefits to end users.

“These patent awards confirm that our innovative anchoring approach is unique and has long term value to multiple floating industries.

“Our technology removes key barriers to scaling floating renewables by simplifying project planning, reducing installation costs, and enabling profitable deployment from shallow to ultra deep waters across many emerging markets.

“With further patent filings in process we are confident that this strengthens our position as the anchor of choice for floating offshore wind and other floating renewable energy markets across the world,” said Nick Ritchie, Triton Anchor CEO.

The company is currently exploring strategic investment opportunities to accelerate global commercial deployment.

Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Asia Offshore Wind Floating Wind

