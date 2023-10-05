Global Energy Group Lands Transition Piece Preassembly Deal for Moray West Wind Farm

Global Energy Group (GEG) has been selected by Moray West Offshore Wind Farm to provide preassembly support services for the marshalling of 62 transition pieces (TPs) at the Port of Nigg.

The major contract encompasses a broad range of critical onsite services, including craneage, logistics, mounting ancillary equipment, and inspection & repair support, which will be completed prior to installation of the TPs. Ocean Winds, the 50:50 joint venture between ENGIE and EDP Renewables, is developing the Moray West project.

GEG said that securing this contract would support "a number of jobs" within GEG as well as creating new roles onsite at the Port of Nigg.

The TPs will start to arrive at the Port of Nigg later in 2023, with installation starting shortly afterwards and due for completion in 2024.

This latest project award follows the recent announcements that the Port of Nigg will be used by Siemens Gamesa for the marshalling and pre-assembly of Moray West’s wind turbine generators. GEG’s Fabrication Division also recently secured a contract for the production of two J-tube frames as key elements of the foundation structures.

Moray West Project Director, Pete Geddes, said: “We are delighted to have signed this services agreement with Global Energy Group to support the preassembly activities for the transition pieces destined for the Port of Nigg. Their strong track record in supporting offshore wind projects in Scotland, coupled with the expanded facilities at the port, give us confidence in capabilities to undertake this scope of work. Ocean Winds are committed to identifying and making significant investments to drive the next steps necessary to build capability and capacity within the supply chain in Scotland.”

Earlier this week Boskalis heavy lift installation vessel, Bokalift 2, arrived in Invergordon port on October 1,ready to load the first batch of three monopiles for installation at the Moray West offshore wind farm.

Moray West is part of the portfolio being developed by Ocean Winds, a 50/50 joint venture owned by EDPR and ENGIE, dedicated to offshore wind. Located in the Moray Firth in the north east of Scotland, the nearly 900 MW offshore wind farm is currently under construction and set to begin generating power from 2024.



The wind farm will have 60 x 14.7 MW turbines of and a total capacity of 882 MW.

Ocean Winds said via social media Thursday that the first monopile for the project had been installed.