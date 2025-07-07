EnBW, BP Secure Consent for 1.5GW Offshore Wind Farm in UK

The U.K. government has granted development consent to BP and EnBW for 1.5 GW Mona offshore wind farm in the east Irish Sea, off Wales.

Mona offshore wind farm is planned to feature up to 96 turbines and four offshore substation platforms.

At its closest point, the array area is located 28.8 km from the north coast of Wales, 46.9 km from the northwest coast of England, and 46.6 km from the Isle of Man.

It has a landfall near Llanddulas, Conwy on the North Wales coastline and a proposed connection to the existing Bodelwyddan National Grid substation in Denbighshire.

The start of construction for the project is subject to license which must be issued by Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

The offshore wind farm is expected to enter operations in 2028 or 2028, according to the developers.