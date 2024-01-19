Worley Cuts First Stell for Aker BP’s Valhall PWP-Fenris Project

Worley Rosenberg in Norway has started construction of platform module for the Valhall PWP-Fenris project, being developed by Aker BP and its partners in the Norwegian part of the North Sea.

On January 2, 2024, the first steel cut for the utilities module of the new Valhall production and wellhead platform (PWP) at the central field was made at Worley Rosenberg facility in Stavanger, Norway.

Once complete, the five-story module will be 55 meters tall, 32 meters wide and 54 meters long and will weigh approximately 4,800 tons.

It will be transported from Worley Rosenberg to Aker Solutions’ Stord yard for further hook-up to the production modules before sail away in summer 2026.

Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP and its alliance partner, engineering and construction firm Aker Solutions, awarded Rosenberg Worley a letter of intent for the construction of two modules for the new central platform on the Valhall field back in 2022.

“We were awarded the two-year contract by Aker Solutions in August 2023 to deliver construction and fabrication services from our Worley Rosenberg facility. Our scope of work is to construct the topsides utilities module - a multidiscipline module mechanically completed and pre-commissioned,” said Jan Narvestad, CEO at Worley Rosenberg.

The Valhall oil field has been in production since 1982 and the Valhall PWP-Fenris development project aims to extend the life of the field for another 40 years.

“Life extension projects like these are important as we bridge two worlds and accelerate towards more sustainable energy sources.

“The Valhall project is the largest new build we've had at Worley Rosenberg in 20 years. Over its two-year duration, 1,000 of our people will work on the project along with 50-60 apprentices,” added Narvestad, CEO at Worley Rosenberg.

Located in the Southern North Sea, the Valhall PWP-Fenris project is one of the largest development projects on the Norwegian shelf. It includes a new centrally located PWP and an unmanned installation.

The total new reserves developed by the project are estimated to 230 million barrels oil equivalent, with the production scheduled to start in 2027.

Instead of gas turbines, the development has electrified its main power source and will leverage Valhall’s existing power-from-shore system with minimal emissions, estimated at less than 1 kg CO2/boe.

Pandion Energy is the partner in Valhall, and PGNiG Upstream Norway is the partner in Fenris, which is situated 50 kilometers away