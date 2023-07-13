Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Jacktel to Provide Offshore Accommodation Rig for Aker BP's Valhall PWP - Fenris Project

July 13, 2023

Haven - Credit: Jacktel
Jacktel, the owner of offshore accommodation rig Haven, has now formally secured a contract with the Norwegian oil firm Aker BP for the provision of accommodation services to the Valhall PWP - Fenris project.

The contract was first announced in December 2022, but was subject to Aker BP obtaining a plan for development and operations (PDO) approval from Norwegian authorities.  

"Jacktel AS has now formally received confirmation from Aker BP that they have received the required PDO approval from Norwegian authorities," Jacktel said Wednesday.

The contract will start in the second quarter of 2026 and has a firm duration of 15 months. 

As part of the contract, Jacktel AS has granted Aker BP options to extend the contract by up to 6 months. 

Back in December 2022, Jacktel said that the estimated contract value was around approximately $87 million including mobilization and demobilization. Haven is currently serving the Tyra field development in Denmark until mid-2024.

The HAVEN is a four-legged self-elevating offshore accommodation rig built for the harsh environment of the North Sea region. The 117.6 meters long, 50 meters wide unit was built in 2011 and can accommodate 444 people.

The Valhall PWP - Fenris Project

Valhall PWP - Fenris - ©PandionThe Valhall PWP-Fenris project is located in the southern part of the Norwegian section of the North Sea.

The fields are located 50 kilometers apart and are operated by Aker BP.  

The project comprises a new centrally located production and wellhead platform (PWP) bridge-linked to the Valhall central complex, and an unmanned installation (UI) on Fenris that will be subsea tied back to the PWP. The project will extend Valhall’s lifespan and unlock substantial reserves,

New reserves resulting from the joint development project are estimated at 230 million barrels of oil equivalent

The project also ensures a lifetime extension for Valhall beyond 2028 and continued production from the existing Valhall reserves, estimated at 137 million barrels. The development will use the existing power from shore infrastructure, with minimal emissions, estimated at less than 1 kg CO2 per barrel, Pandion, Aker BP's partner in the project, said in June.

