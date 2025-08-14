Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Heather Alpha Topside Removed in 14 Seconds

Source: EnQuest
Source: EnQuest

EnQuest completed the removal of the Heather Alpha topsides on August 11.

The Allseas-owned Pioneering Spirit heavy lift vessel removed the 15,300 tonne topsides in a single lift, the largest single lift planned in the North Sea this year.

EnQuest Decommissioning Director, John Allan, said: “The Pioneering Spirit completed the lift in around 14 seconds, but that astonishing reality was only made possible by three years of meticulous planning, engineering and preparation works. After almost 50 years of operations in the North Sea, Heather Alpha’s legacy is to be an exemplar of a best-in-class decommissioning project, from inception to the responsible recycling of its materials.”

EnQuest has completed the plugging and abandonment of more than 80 North Sea wells in the past three years, and the heavy lift marked the culmination of significant planning, engineering and offshore preparation work, which was undertaken by EnQuest’s in-house.

The Heather topsides are currently in transit to Frederikshavn in Denmark, where the structure will be dismantled. It is expected that more than 95% of the structure will be recycled and repurposed.

Offshore Vessels Decommissioning Heavy Lift Vessels

Related Offshore News

© Lucasz Z / Adobe Stock

Angola Seeks Gas Growth as Oil Output Stagnates
Copyright evannovostro/AdobeStock

Golar LNG Locks In $13.7B FLNG Backlog with Landmark...
© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

BOEM Rescinds Offshore Renewable Energy Leasing Schedule
(Credit: Wind Multiplikator)

Wind Multiplikator, Norwind Offshore Ink CSOV Charter Deal

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OpenTug Drives Barge Transports Digitalization

OpenTug Drives Barge Transport

Current News

Talos Energy Makes Three Leadership Appointments

Talos Energy Makes Three Leade

Heather Alpha Topside Removed in 14 Seconds

Heather Alpha Topside Removed

Angola Seeks Gas Growth as Oil Output Stagnates

Angola Seeks Gas Growth as Oil

Court Quashes TotalEnergies Oil Exploration Permit

Court Quashes TotalEnergies Oi

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine