Tyra Field on Track for Winter Production as TotalEnergies Powers Up Gas Turbines Ahead of Schedule

French oil firm TotalEnergies has said Thursday it had powered up two gas turbines at the Tyra field, almost one month ahead of schedule.

"This represents a crucial step in the final stages of the Tyra Redevelopment since the two active gas turbines constitute the main means of power supply for the entire Tyra II hub including the surrounding fields," TotalEnergie said,

The gas turbines are located at the heart of the Tyra facilities – the new processing module, TotalEnergies explained.

The platform is equipped with three turbines, where two will be running at all times in the future, and one will be on standby. Here, they will convert natural gas to mechanical energy enabling the production from the field. Each turbine has a power capacity of 35 MW.

"The dedicated teams are working around the clock on ensuring that the Tyra-field will be back to production in the winter season of 2023/24," TotalEnergies said, adding that Tyra would play "a key role in making Denmark self-sufficient and net exporter of affordable and stable energy again – also to the benefit of our European neighbors. "

Credit: TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is the operator of the Tyra field on behalf of DUC – a partnership between TotalEnergies (43.2%), BlueNord (36.8%) and Nordsøfonden (20%).

Tyra is Denmark’s largest natural gas field and has been a center for processing and exporting more than 90% of the natural gas produced in the Danish North Sea before its redevelopment. This was necessary due to the field’s natural subsidence of the chalk reservoir after many years of production.

The redevelopment of the Tyra field includes three main elements: decommissioning and recycling of the old Tyra platforms; recycling and extending the current platform legs on six of the platforms with 13 meters, which will have new topsides; a completely new process module and a new accommodation platform.

According to TotalEnergies, once the modernized Tyra II is back on stream, it will be the most modern natural gas field in the world and is expected to deliver 2.8 billion cubic meter gas per year to Denmark and Europe through the export pipelines to Nybro and Den Helder.