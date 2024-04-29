Full Tyra II Gas Development Ramp-Up Impacted by Technical Issue

The operational occurrence which has temporarily impacted the commissioning of the Tyra Redevelopment Project (Tyra II) has pushed the planned ramp-up of the facilities to full capacity for one month.

An operational occurrence related to the IP compressor is temporarily impacting the commissioning of the new Tyra facilities during the ramp-up and testing period.

Continued efforts and investigations are ongoing, however, the export volumes from Tyra II are expected to be impacted for the month of May 2024, according to BlueNord, part of the Danish Underground Consortium in charge of the project, together with operator TotalEnergies and Nordsøfonden.

Currently, the duration of the testing program and commissioning plan for achieving the technical milestones and driving the ramp-up to 8,1 mcm/d technical capacity is expected to be prolonged by at least one month. BluenoNord said, adding that the exact duration is to be determined pending outcome of the investigation.

The Tyra II project restarted production on March 22, 2024, and the ramp-up of activities was expected to last four months from the first production.

The Tyra II development represents the largest project carried out on Danish Continental Shelf with the fabrication and installation of eight new platform topsides. With production from Tyra, Denmark will not only be self-sufficient but also a net-exporter of natural gas to Europe, according to developers.

At plateau, the Tyra hub will produce 5.7 million cubic meters of gas and 22,000 barrels of condensate per day.

The gas from the Tyra hub will be delivered to Europe through two export pipelines to Nybro in Denmark and Den Helder in the Netherlands.

Tyra II Production Successfully Restarted