Full Capacity Operations at Tyra II Gas Development Up for Potential Delays

The Tyra Redevelopment Project (Tyra II), operated by TotalEnergies, has faced an operational occurrence which has temporarily impacted the commissioning of the facilities at Denmark’s largest offshore gas development.

According to an update from TotalEnergies, an operational occurrence related to the IP compressor is temporarily impacting the commissioning of the new Tyra facilities during the ramp-up and testing period, and the teams are working to resolve the issue.

However, the operator is currently evaluating the potential impact on the timing to reach full technical capacity of 8.1 mcm/d.

The Tyra II project restarted production on March 22, 2024, and the ramp-up of activities was expected to last four months from the first production.

On April 2, TotalEnergies informed that the restart of production from the Tyra facilities was temporarily unavailable due to issues with the export compressor, which was expected to be resolved by April 3.

In the most recent operational update, the operator has confirmed that as export from the Tyra hub to Denmark, which started on March 28, 2024, will continue.

TotalEnergies operates the Tyra field on behalf of Danish Underground Consortium, with 43.2% stake, with partners including a BlueNord (36.8%) and Nordsøfonden (20%).

The Tyra II development represents the largest project carried out on Danish Continental Shelf with the fabrication and installation of eight new platform topsides. With production from Tyra, Denmark will not only be self-sufficient but also a net-exporter of natural gas to Europe, according to developers.

At plateau, the Tyra hub will produce 5.7 million cubic meters of gas and 22,000 barrels of condensate per day.

The gas from the Tyra hub will be delivered to Europe through two export pipelines to Nybro in Denmark and Den Helder in the Netherlands.