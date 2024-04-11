Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Tyra Redevelopment: Gas Export Starts from Satellite Field Harald

(Credit: TotalEnergies)
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

The Tyra Redevelopment Project (Tyra II) continues to progress according to plan with the start of processing and export of gas from the Tyra Satellite Harald field.

The gas export from the Tyra Satellite Harald field was achieved in the evening of April 10, 2024, according to BlueNord, which together with TotalEnergies and Nordsøfonden, makes up the Danish Underground Consortium, in charge of the development of the Denmark’s largest offshore gas field.

Following this milestone, Tyra volumes have started to contribute to BlueNord’s net production and Tyra gas is being supplied to the Danish and European market.

"I am delighted to announce that we are now producing and exporting gas from Tyra to Denmark, following a suspension of Tyra production since 2019. This is the first step of the 2024 ramp-up, bringing us up to more than 50mboepd of net production," said Marianne Eide, Chief Operating Officer in BlueNord.

On March 28, 2024, the first gas supplies exported by the Tyra hub have reached the onshore facilities in Nybro in Denmark wherefrom they will be distributed to the consumer, marking the first step towards gradual re-establishment of the gas flow from Tyra wells and satellite fields.

The Tyra II project restarted production on March 22, 2024. It represents the largest project carried out on Danish Continental Shelf with the fabrication and installation of eight new platform topsides. With production from Tyra, Denmark will not only be self-sufficient but also a net-exporter of natural gas to Europe, according to developers.

At plateau, the Tyra hub will produce 5.7 million cubic meters of gas and 22,000 barrels of condensate per day.

The ramp-up is expected to last four months from the first production, and the gas from the Tyra hub will be delivered to Europe through two export pipelines to Nybro in Denmark and Den Helder in the Netherlands.

