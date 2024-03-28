First Gas Export to Denmark from Tyra II Expected Today

TotalEnergies has informed that the restart of production from the Tyra facilities is progressing according to plan, with the first gas expected to be exported to the Danish market from the new Tyra II system on March 28, 2024.

TotalEnergies, the operator of the Danish Underground Consortium, said the valves at the Nybro Gas Treatment Plant are expected to open on March 28, and first gas will be exported to the Danish market from the new Tyra II system.

The testing program and continuous efforts in achieving the technical milestones associated with the preparation of production indicate that the ramp-up from 0 mcm/d Available Capacity to 8,1 mcm/d Technical Capacity is currently expected to take four months from the restart, depending on operational performance of the redeveloped Tyra.

The ramp-up period could be shortened or prolonged, said TotalEnergies.

Technical capacity does not translate into actual production as this will be depending on the progress achievements during the ramp-up period as well as the operational uncertainties associated with resuming production.

Tyra Redevelopment Project restarted production on March 22, 2024. At plateau, the Tyra hub will produce 5.7 million cubic meters of gas and 22,000 barrels of condensate per day.

TotalEnergies operates the Tyra field on behalf of Danish Underground Consortium, a partnership between TotalEnergies (43.2%), BlueNord (36.8%) and Nordsøfonden (20%).

The Tyra Redevelopment Project is, to date, the largest project carried out on Danish Continental Shelf with the fabrication and installation of eight new platform topsides. With production from Tyra, Denmark will not only be self-sufficient but also a net-exporter of natural gas to Europe.