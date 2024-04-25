PBS Extends Maintenance Contract with TotalEnergies for North Sea Assets

PBS has secured an extension to the general maintenance and operations contract (GMOC) awarded by TotalEnergies in 2020 to cover its North Sea assets.

With over a year still to serve on the existing five-year contract, PBS secured an extension with TotalEnergies to provide range of services related to maintenance and operations.

The extension will see PBS providing services for TotalEnergies’ seven sites through to May 2026.

The GMOC was initiated between TotalEnergies and PBS - an Aberdeen-based consortium comprised of Ponticelli UK, Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services and Semco Maritime - in 2020.

“The decision to proceed with PBS is testament to our safe and efficient delivery of the GMOC services. During 2023 we saw a step-change improvement in critical work-streams including reduction of SECE backlog, safe and timely shutdown delivery and an excellent overall safety record which involved 2 million man hours liquidated in the year,” said Adam Mason, PBS GMOC Director.

“Safe and efficient operations remain at the center of the GMOC partnership between TotalEnergies and PBS. Following progress in these areas, we look forward to continuing that good trend over the next two years,” added Nicolas Payer, Managing Director, TotalEnergies E&P UK.