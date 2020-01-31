Total Picks PBS for UKCS Maintenance

Total's UK subsidiary has selected PBS, a recently formed consortium in Aberdeen, to provide general maintenance of all its operated oil and gas assets in the UK.

"This new contract will bring together previous separate contracts for Total E&P UK’s sites. It is a new approach which will allow Total to be more efficient as it brings all maintenance under one contract, allowing the company to deploy new ideas across all assets more quickly," Total said.

The consortium formed between Ponticelli, Brand, and Semco was established in 2019 tender and prepare for the implementation of the Total project.

Under the terms of the 5-year contract, which starts in the second quarter of 2020, PBS will manage asset integrity, maintenance and reliability, fabric maintenance, shutdowns, and modification projects for all Total Exploration and Production UK (TEPUK) operated assets.

The TEPUK assets currently produce more than 250,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

"This is the first offshore UK contract PBS have won, their entry to the UK market underlines the ongoing attraction of doing business in the UKCS, and Total believes that their entry brings fresh ideas and experience that will ultimately benefit the whole sector," Total said.



"PBS will standardize ways of working across TEPUK assets and make greater use of technology to improve efficiency and reduce operations and engineering costs, whilst maintaining the highest standards in asset integrity, safety or environmental performance," Semco said in a statement.